ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque drivers were caught in the crossfire Friday morning.

Police were called to Coors and Bluewater around 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting that ended in a crash. Police say it appears people in two cars were shooting at each other when one of them was t-boned by another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting.

One suspect was arrested. Police also recovered guns and drugs.