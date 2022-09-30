ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Officials say officers were sent to the area of Palasades Dr. and Punta Alta Ave for reports that a person had been shot.

Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and had them taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. APD says the victim later died from their injuries. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. No other information is available at this time.