ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque. Tuesday night APD responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Rhode Island St., near Copper Ave. and Rhode Island St.

Officials say when officers arrived they would find a vehicle that had been shot up. “Right next to the vehicle they located one male who appeared to be struck by at least one gunshot wound. That man was declared deceased on scene,” APD Lieutenant Ray DelGreco.

The identity of the man has not been released. No other details are available. APD is asking anyone with information on the incident to reach out to them.