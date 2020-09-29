Shooting in southeast Albuquerque kills 1, injures 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers are at the scene on Western Skies Dr. where officers located two shooting victims.

Police say one victim is deceased. Authorities also have an individual in custody however, APD states the extent of his involvement is unknown.

APD says detectives are just now beginning their investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.