Shooting in southeast Albuquerque kills 1, injures 1

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Albuquerque on Tuesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers are at the scene on Western Skies Dr. where officers located two shooting victims.

Police say one victim is deceased. Authorities also have an individual in custody however, APD states the extent of his involvement is unknown.

APD says detectives are just now beginning their investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss