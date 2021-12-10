Shooting in downtown Albuquerque leaves 1 dead

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has died after being shot in southwest Albuquerque early Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight downtown in the area of First Street and Gold Ave.

Police state that a male victim was discovered with a gunshot wound. While he was transported to the hospital, he died from his wounds.

Homicide detectives have since started an investigation. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. Authorities have not provided any information on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES