Shooting in downtown Albuquerque leaves 1 dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has died after being shot in southwest Albuquerque early Friday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight downtown in the area of First Street and Gold Ave.

Police state that a male victim was discovered with a gunshot wound. While he was transported to the hospital, he died from his wounds.

Homicide detectives have since started an investigation. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time. Authorities have not provided any information on a possible suspect.