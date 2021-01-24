Homicide at Eubank and I-40 under investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a call of a shooting incident involving multiple victims Saturday evening in the area of the Eubank overpass at I-40. Officials say one victim was already dead when police arrived on scene.

A second individual was transported to a hospital where they later died from their wounds. Police say homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene and conducting interviews. How many individuals involved or the identities of the deceased are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES