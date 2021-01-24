Homicide at Eubank and I-40 under investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police responded to a call of a shooting incident involving multiple victims Saturday evening in the area of the Eubank overpass at I-40. Officials say one victim was already dead when police arrived on scene.

A second individual was transported to a hospital where they later died from their wounds. Police say homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene and conducting interviews. How many individuals involved or the identities of the deceased are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.