ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police is investigating after someone reportedly shot at the Children Youth & Families Department (CYFD) building on Indian School Road NE in Albuquerque.

Police were called around 9 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of damage to the building. Officers learned that when employees arrived this morning, they found one of the windows broken. Officers located a defect in the stucco ledge near the window and determined a bullet had struck the ledge and ricocheted into the window, damaging the window and a set of blinds.

The building was unoccupied at the time, and it is believed that the incident occurred after hours. There were no injuries or additional damage reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 option 1.