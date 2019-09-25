Shooter in deadly South Valley drive-by sentenced to prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens who took part in the drive-by shooting that killed a young woman is heading to prison for a decade.

Carlos Alires is among a group of teens who opened fire on a home near Atrisco and Mares in the South Valley in 2016. Aliyah Garcia, 18, was sitting outside in a car when she was killed.

Deputies say the teens were trying to rob someone inside and when that didn’t work they opened fire. While multiple people fired shots, it was the shot fired by Carlos Alires that shot and killed Garcia.

Wednesday, Garcia’s family begged the judge for the maximum 15-year sentence.

“I was on the phone with her the night it all happened. I keep replaying her memory over and over telling me she got shot, crying…hardest three years I have to live without my daughter,” Pauline Garcia said.

In the end, Judge Daniel Ramczyk granted the state’s request to sentence him to 10 years. The other teens were sentenced to 12 and 16 years.