NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Evelyn Bustamante, 59, has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter after the death of one of her children in July 2021. Officials say Bustamante lost control of her vehicle and crashed on July 1, 2021. She, along with her two children, were ejected from the vehicle. Neither of the children were in car seats or wearing seat belts. One of the children died and the other had a severe head injury but recovered.

Bustamante admitted to drinking that morning and testing showed she had both meth and amphetamine in her system. According to Bustamante’s plea deal, she faces between five and eight years in prison.