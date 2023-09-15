ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Courtney Frank, 19, will remain on conditions of release until her sentencing, which has not been scheduled yet.

According to court documents, back in September of 2022, Frank drove her car while drunk love the center line of Mesa Farm Road in Shiprock and hit a car head-on. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Jane Doe in court documents, died at the scene.

In the plea agreement, Frank admitted full responsibility for the wreck and the death of Doe. Frank faces up to eight years in prison, followed by a term of up to three years of supervised release.