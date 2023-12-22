SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman from Shiprock, New Mexico has pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter after driving while intoxicated.

Courtney Frank admitted to driving over the center line of a road in 2022 and crashing head-on into another car. The crash killed the driver of the other car and injured a passenger in the other car, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

Courtney Frank’s blood alcohol content was .327, the DOJ says. In New Mexico, that’s more than four times the legal limit. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the DOJ says.