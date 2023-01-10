SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock woman will spend nearly six years in prison for stabbing a Navajo Police officer in the leg. Police responded to a fight at Faith Sullivan’s home in June.
Federal prosecutors say she pulled a knife and swung it at an officer. The officer tackled her but got stabbed in the leg.