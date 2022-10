SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Shiprock woman for the murder of her 7-year-old daughter. The United States Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Maylene John stabbed the girl in the chest early Monday morning.

A family member rushed in after hearing the child scream and tried to stop the bleeding but she did not survive. Prosecutors say the family member then stopped John from killing herself. John’s detention hearing is set for Monday.