ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual contact with a minor and having child pornography. Allan Wilson, 64, will serve 12 years in prison and after his release, he must register as a sex offender and he will be on supervised release for 10 years.

According to court documents, Wilson sexually abused a minor back in fall of 2019. The 12-year-old was spending the night in the home Wilson shared with his sister. FBI agents searched his phone during the investigation and found pornographic photos of another minor. Wilson told officials he knew the photos were on his phone.

The Farmington Resident AGency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case along with the Navajo Police Department and the New Mexico Regional Computer Forensics Lab. This case is investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, which was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.