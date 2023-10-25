SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – After a conviction by a federal jury, 49-year-old Christopher Kee has been sentenced to 105 months in prison. Kee, from Shiprock, was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon.

The conviction stems from a domestic dispute. Court records reveal Kee was allegedly abusive towards his partner. During a 2020 argument, Kee stabbed her multiple times with a pocketknife. The woman got away and flagged down a motorist who took her to a hospital.

In 2022, Kee was convicted in federal court. Now, the judge has handed him a sentence and the requirement that Kee remain under three years of supervised release after he serves his time.