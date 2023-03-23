ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man from Shiprock, New Mexico, has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography. 64-year-old Allan Wilson will remain in custody while he awaits sentencing.

According to his plea, in the fall of 2019, Wilson sexually abused a minor while she was staying in his home. Wilson admitted to drinking heavily at that time. The young girl was less than twelve years old at the time of the assault, according to authorities.

The FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office investigated the case with help from the Navajo Police Department and conducted a search of Wilson’s phone. Authorities found pornographic pictures of a different minor victim on Wilson’s phone. Wilson admitted that he knew the images were there.

As part of the plea deal, Wilson faces up to 12 years in prison and will register as a sex offender. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.