Shiprock man pleads guilty to murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Shiprock resident Tavor Tom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in federal court on Tuesday, Nov. 24. In a plea agreement, Tom admitted to committing the offense on July 1, 2019, in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that Tom repeatedly stabbed the victim in her home and after the murder, Tom stole the victim’s car and fled the scene, later crashing into a fence on the side of the highway.

Tom faces life in federal prison under the terms of the plea agreement according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Navajo Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Spindle is prosecuting the case.

