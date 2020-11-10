Shiprock man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock man pled guilty on Nov. 6 in federal court in Albuquerque to assaulting a federal officer on the Navajo Nation.
According to court documents, 33-year-old Derrick Begay lunged out of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Shiprock on Jan. 22 and struck a federal special agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the face. Begay then fled the scene and law enforcement followed. Due to poor weather and school buses on the roadway, the pursuit was called off.
Begay would later be arrested on May 1. He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing. He faces up to eight years in prison.
