Shiprock man pleads guilty to assaulting federal officer

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
shiprock stock_1520202074761.jpg.jpg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Shiprock man pled guilty on Nov. 6 in federal court in Albuquerque to assaulting a federal officer on the Navajo Nation.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Derrick Begay lunged out of his vehicle during a traffic stop in Shiprock on Jan. 22 and struck a federal special agent with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the face. Begay then fled the scene and law enforcement followed. Due to poor weather and school buses on the roadway, the pursuit was called off.

Begay would later be arrested on May 1. He is currently in custody awaiting sentencing. He faces up to eight years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss