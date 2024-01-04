ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for a 2019 child assault. Myron Benally, 39, of Shiprock pled guilty to the charge on August 18, 2023.

According to court documents, Benally assaulted a 13-month-old infant back on June 27, 2019. The assault resulted in the child having a broken arm. The child was in his care at the time.

Benally was sentenced to 27 months in prison. Officials say Benaly will be subject to three years of supervised release after leaving prison.