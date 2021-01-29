Shiprock man charged with drive-by shooting involving a child

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 24-year-old Shiprock man appeared in federal court Thursday on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon as well as one count of discharging a firearm during a violent crime.

According to a criminal complaint, Quincee Zohnnie allegedly drove by and shot a gun into a home on or about June 14, 2020. Officials say there was a child in the house at the time. The incident occurred in San Juan County on the Navajo Nation.

Zohnnie was ordered to be held in custody until his trial. He faces a minimum sentence of ten years and up to life in prison if convicted.

