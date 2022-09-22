SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School.

According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who was diagnosed with a general learning disability and low IQ and attended special ed classes. Then in August, investigators learned of a 15-year-old girl who had become pregnant. Harris is believed to be the father.

Investigators point to the similarities between the two stating “both victims have diagnosed learning disabilities, a history of physical and sexual abuse, and inconsistent home life.” They go on to say Harris was an authority figure the two girls admired. Harris is out of jail awaiting trial.