SFPD: Santa Fe obelisk, India Palace vandalism may be linked

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department says the graffiti that occurred on the Plaza obelisk may be linked to the vandalism at the India Palace Restaurant. That’s where vandals broke in Sunday night and destroyed the place and left racial slurs on the walls.

SFPD says information received so far indicates that three suspects were spray painting the monument just before 2 a.m. Monday morning. Santa Fe County Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the vandalism of the restaurant.

There is also a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals involved in the vandalism of the obelisk. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-955-9050 or submit a tip at SantaFeCrimeStoppers.org. You can also call Detective Ryan Romero at 505-955-5344.

