SFPD investigation of NYE shots fired leads to arrest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A report of shots fired in the early hours of Jan. 1 led to the arrest of a Santa Fe man. Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Camino Capitan. The initial investigation confirmed that a firearm had been shot in the area.

As the investigation went into the morning, the Santa Fe Police SWAT team was brought in around 10:00 a.m. A search of a residence in the area lead to the discovery of a man, identified as 34-year-old Gilbert Coriz, hiding inside the home. Officials say, based on information discovered during the investigation, Coriz was arrested for a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

This case remains under investigation. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Don’t Miss: