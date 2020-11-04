SFPD: Intoxicated driver causes crash that injures 3

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department reports a man has been arrested and charged after allegedly driving under the influence and injuring two individuals and a child. SFPD reports that on Tuesday, Nov. 3, a vehicle traveling northbound on Cerrillos Road at a high rate of speed collided with a vehicle making a left turn onto Third Street.

Police say the the vehicle turning left suffered major damage and the three occupants of the vehicle were transported to hospitals. A female is in critical condition at a Santa Fe hospital, a male is in stable condition at a Santa Fe hospital, and a four-year-old child was airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Santiago Sanchez, 20, has been charged with two counts of great bodily harm by vehicle DUI related, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash with bodily harm, failure to render aid, duty to give information, and resisting arrest.

Sanchez has been booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.

