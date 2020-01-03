SFPD: Discovery of deceased male results in homicide investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a homicide after officers found a deceased man on Thursday.

Around 8 a.m. police responded to the 1500 block of Paseo De Peralta regarding an unresponsive male. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that officers discovered a deceased male believed to be in his late 40s lying in a courtyard behind an Allsup’s at South Guadalupe Street and Cerrillos Road.

There is no word on how the man died. SFPD reports that detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

The man’s identity has yet to be released and police were still looking to notify his next of kin as of Thursday. The case remains active at this time.

While police are waiting for surveillance from the Allsup’s, they are asking anyone with information to call SFPD at 505-428-3710 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.