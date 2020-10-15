SFPD asks for help identifying obelisk vandals

Crime

Courtesy of SFPD

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the people involved in Monday’s removal of the obelisk. Police are also searching for information on a man who reportedly broke down the rail barrier then used it as a ladder to climb up the monument. He’s also pictured spray painting the obelisk, and police say he later helped tear it down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Fe Police or contact Captain Anthony Tapia by calling 505-955-5286 or by emailing him at matapia@santafenm.gov.

