SFPD arrest 3, search for fourth suspect in connection to sexual assault, kidnapping

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested three men and are searching for a fourth suspect in connection to a sexual assault and kidnapping investigation. SFPD reports on June 13, 2021, police received a report of a kidnapping and sexual assault that took place early that day.

Authorities say the 43-year-old female reported that she was leaving a local nightclub and was forcibly pulled into a vehicle on Cerrillos Road. Four suspects were reportedly inside the vehicle and all four men sexually assaulted the woman while they drive around Santa Fe and surrounding areas.

Detectives arrested 31-year-old Edin Eduardo Climaco Velis, 43-year-old Oscar Rene Juarez-Lopez, and 23-year-old Owin Erlandi Lemus Cardona. Police say a fourth suspect has been identified and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Detectives believe 18-year-old Josue Donaldo Leon Cartagena has fled the area and authorities are working to locate and arrest him. SFPD say Cartegena is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has a tattoo on his right forearm.

Police report that he is possibly driving a 2003 black Infiniti G35 or a dark-colored Chevrolet truck that is lowered. Cartegena may be fleeing to Guatemala. If seen, SFPD urges the public not to approach him and to immediately call 911.

The case remains under active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident or any similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Ian Freeman by calling 505-955-5418.