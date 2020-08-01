Santa Fe High basketball star J.B. White shot and killed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting homicide in the Chupadero/Tesuque area Saturday morning. Officers responded to calls of a shooting around 3:30 a.m.

During their investigation, detectives confirmed that 18-year-old Fedonta “J.B.” Mikel White Jr. of Santa Fe had been shot and killed. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at (505) 428-3720.

White was a highly sought after basketball player and ranked in Rivals.com top 100 Class of 2021. He committed to his home state school the University of New Mexico and made arrangements to graduate early from high school and join the Lobos in the fall. At Santa Fe High, he averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds a game for the 2019-2020 season and helped Santa Fe reach the Class 5A quarterfinals of the state tournament.