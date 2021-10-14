Sex offender sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling meth to minors

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender in Portales will serve two decades behind bars for selling drugs to minors. According to a press release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, on September 2020, the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and the Adult Probation and Parole Office visit 35-year-old Dante Fossett’s house for a routine home visit as he is a registered sex offender.

During the visit, authorities reportedly found methamphetamine, a firearm, ammunition, and paraphernalia. Following a further investigation involving CYFD, it was discovered that Fossett sold meth to two minors, a 15 and 16-year-old.

A judge sentenced Fossett to 20 years which includes eight years of habitual time which will be followed by five years probation. In 2007 Fossett was convicted of forcing a 14-year-old girl to pose for nude photos.

KRQE News 13 reported on him in 2012 when he cut off his ankle monitor prompting a manhunt. The Marshal’s Office eventually tracked him down in the Foothills.

