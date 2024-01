LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Marshals Service says it, along with the Las Cruces Police Department, arrested a sex offender in Las Cruces. Michael Ybarra, 44, was arrested at a home without incident on Tuesday.

He is charged with criminal sexual penetration, incest, criminal sexual penetration of a child, and criminal sexual contact of a minor. According to court records, Ybarra pled guilty to criminal sexual penetration of a child in 2007.