Several Las Cruces middle school students charged after teen distributes marijuana

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The discovery of small amounts of marijuana at a Las Cruces middle school has resulted in charges against several students. On Friday, January 31, the Las Cruces Police Department learned of a 13-year-old student who allegedly stole marijuana from her grandmother who has a medical cannabis card.

Police discovered the teen took the marijuana to Sierra Middle School where she then distributed approximately five-gram bagged portions of it to at least three other students. Authorities report police and school officials identified three female students, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were each in possession of one of the approximate five-gram bags of marijuana.

During the investigation, the school was placed under a temporary shelter-in-place. The student who allegedly stole and distributed the marijuana was charged with three fourth-degree felony counts of distribution of marijuana.

The three students who received the distributions were each charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana. On Thursday, a 13-year-old boy at Sierra Middle School was found in possession of a five-gram bag of marijuana.

Las Cruces police believe the boy may have received it from the same source. The boy was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Police will not identify the students because of their ages.