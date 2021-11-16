Serial thief loses latest court fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial thief who was trying to get out of her latest charge using the arrested of two officers involved has lost her fight in court. Jennifer Christensen‘s latest case involves her allegedly fleeing from Albuquerque Police officers in a stolen car in October 2020.

She’s the same woman, who in 2016, tried to steal a vehicle from Fire Station 9 and rammed into a chief’s vehicle in another stolen truck when firefighters tried to stop her. Her attorneys were trying to get access to the Internal Affairs records of two officers involved in her latest arrested because both have been criminally charged for DWI while off duty.

They argued her guilt or innocence depends on the credibility of those officers but Judge Brett Loveless denied the request saying the officers played a minimal role in the investigation in the case and her attorneys do have access to criminal complaints, witness statements and video in those cases if they chose to use them.

The judge also states there’s no evidence those Internal Affairs records contain information that is material to Christesen’s guilt or innocence.