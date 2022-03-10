ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police arrested another suspected serial shoplifter, accused of hitting the same Target over and over. Officers responded Wednesday morning to the Uptown store following reports of a man walking out with a cooler and a bag full of clothing.

APD says the man, identified as Nicholas Rice, took off on foot before officers got him into custody and found he was carrying a handgun. In this instance, Rice is accused of stealing about $800-worth of merchandise.

Investigators believe he has stolen as much as $20,000 worth from that store alone. Rice was already awaiting trial for a domestic violence incident in 2019 and an attack on an Uptown security guard in 2020. He had warrants out for his arrest for failing to show up to court.