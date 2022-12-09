ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charmaine Sanchez, a serial shoplifter, accepted a plea deal Friday. That deal would drastically cut her proposed prison sentence.

Sanchez was charged with 19 counts of shoplifting, with a potential prison sentence of more than 22 years. From September to November of 2021, Sanchez is accused of shoplifting nearly $8,000 in merchandise from six different stores. Friday, Sanchez pleaded guilty to 14 counts. Under the deal, Sanchez’s prison sentence would be capped at 12 months.

Sanchez’s defense attorney argues she should be eligible for conditional discharge. Sanchez is expected to be sentenced in March.