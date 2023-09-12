ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charmaine Sanchez, a serial shoplifter, was in court Tuesday after violating her parole. The violation came after failing a court ordered drug test. A judge sentenced Sanchez to three years in prison.

Earlier this year Sanchez had been facing 22 years for shoplifting $8,000 worth of merchandise. After taking a plea deal, Sanchez was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was barred from entering any of the stores she was charged with shoplifting from. She is now sentenced to three years in prison following the parole violation.