ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charmaine Sanchez, a serial shoplifter had been looking at 22 years in prison, then under a plea deal that was reduced to nine years. Now, she will be walking free with five years of supervised probation.

Sanchez was charged with 19 counts, including shoplifting and drug charges. From September to November of 202, Sanchez is accused of shoplifting nearly $8,000 in merchandise from six different stores. In the plea agreement at sentencing, Sanchez asked for conditional discharge Wednesday, a judge granted a conditional release.

Sanchez now has five years of supervised probation and is barred from entering any of the stores she was charged with shoplifting form. She is also required to maintain full-time employment and will be subject to drug tests during probation.