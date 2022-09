ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another serial shoplifter could soon be headed to prison for stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise. Marcos Concepcion pled guilty to felony shoplifting for stealing from Target stores again and again over eight months.

Investigators say he would walk out with big-ticket items like TVs and vacuum cleaners as well as cosmetics, razors, and more. Concepcion faces up to three years in prison when he is sentenced.