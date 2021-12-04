Serial robbery suspect behind bars

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man who police believe could be connected to 11 robberies is now behind bars. Albuquerque police have charged Zechariah Crane for three armed robberies in just the past week.

This includes one at a Smith’s off of Paseo del Norte and Golf Course. Another happened at a Walmart off of Menaul and Wyoming and the third at the Target off I-25 and Paseo. The 28-year-old reportedly made off with more than $1,500 from those three locations.

Officers say they believe they’ve connected Crane to a tan Chevy Tahoe at each scene and detectives tracked the vehicle from the northwest-side Smith’s to a home in Los Lunas. The criminal complaint states Crane was booked into MDC this weekend as the investigation is ongoing.