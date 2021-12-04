Serial robbery suspect behind bars

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man who police believe could be connected to 11 robberies is now behind bars. Albuquerque police have charged Zechariah Crane for three armed robberies in just the past week.

Story continues below

This includes one at a Smith’s off of Paseo del Norte and Golf Course. Another happened at a Walmart off of Menaul and Wyoming and the third at the Target off I-25 and Paseo. The 28-year-old reportedly made off with more than $1,500 from those three locations.

Officers say they believe they’ve connected Crane to a tan Chevy Tahoe at each scene and detectives tracked the vehicle from the northwest-side Smith’s to a home in Los Lunas. The criminal complaint states Crane was booked into MDC this weekend as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES