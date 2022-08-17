ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt is underway in northern New Mexico for a man who’s now accused of shooting a fast-food restaurant worker to death. That suspect is also accused in as many as nine other armed robberies across Española, Taos, and Santa Fe.

Ricky Martinez, 31, is wanted by police. (Click photo for larger version)

Police officers are searching for Ricky Martinez, 31, in connection to the fatal shooting at a Blake’s Lotaburger Tuesday night in Española. On Tuesday night, Martinez was the subject of a CrimeStoppers bulletin sent out Tuesday around 8:16 p.m., roughly one hour before the fatal shooting is said to have occurred at the Blake’s restaurant.

Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia says the latest robbery happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location at 206 Paseo de Oñate, next to the town’s Plaza. At some point during the robbery, police say Martinez shot the victim, a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. The victim has not yet been identified.

“Tragically, last night, it resulted in the death of one of our community members,” Chief Garcia said of the shooting. “What we’re dealing with here is a violent individual, who, in these series of crimes, [has] escalated his behavior up to the point where he actually took the life, tragically, of somebody who was just at their job, trying to [work.]”

In Tuesday’s CrimeStoppers bulletin, Española Police said Martinez is the suspect in seven armed robberies in the city. He is also thought be involved in an armed robbery in Taos and another in Santa Fe. Martinez should be considered “armed and dangerous” according to Española Police.

“In each of the armed robberies, he’s brandished a weapon,” Chief Garcia said. “As the robberies continued, he fired gunshots at four of [the robberies].”

Another individual has been arrested in connection to at least one of those armed robberies. Chief Garcia didn’t release the name of that suspect in an interview with KRQE News 13 Wednesday. Martinez is now said to have a federal warrant for arrest, according to Española Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Española emergency dispatch at 505-753-5555 or CrimeStoppers 505-843-7867 (STOP). Tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers anonymously through the phone or online at www.p3tips.com/531. There is now a $5,000 reward tied to the case.