ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with almost three dozen shoplifting cases and stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise, pled guilty Friday. In those shoplifting incidents he used a gun.

Marvin Alderete and his wife, Ashley Roybal, were arrested in July 2022. Alderete and his wife were put on the police’s radar after Walmart stores noticed the same couple stealing items from stores as far south as Los Lunas to northern Rio Rancho.

Alderete stole roughly $20,000 worth of merchandise from about 28 stores, which were mostly Walmart’s. At the time, Alderete faced more than two dozen charges that included shoplifting and aggravated assault. Alderete is accused of pointing a gun at an employee of a store. In another case, he is accused of beating up a store employee.

On Friday, he pled guilty to 9 counts of robbery which is a third-degree felony. He could now face 5-12 years in prison as part of the plea agreement

No sentencing date has been set. Alderete plead guilty to a different shoplifting case earlier this year and was given one year in jail.

Part of the terms included said Alderete will not be able to step foot into Walmart stores in the future. In these robbery counts, the court could classify them as a violent offense.

Online court records state Ashley Roybal is going to change her plea to a shoplifting case in Sandoval County on April 24.