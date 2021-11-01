Serial burglar to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat offender who detectives say is tied to as many as 80 burglaries in the metro will be locked up until trial. Jesse Mascareno-Haidle, 19, is accused of breaking into cars at Rio Grande High school last week.

Mascareno-Haidle was wearing an ankle monitor at the time after being charged in three home burglaries but has confessed to more than 20 and is believed to be linked to about 80 home break-ins in Albuquerque last year.

The state says it’s argued twice before to keep Mascareno-Haidle locked up until trial but both motions were denied. Monday, the state asked a judge once again. “All while being on pretrial services, he’s now at a high school stealing items from a student’s backpack in the middle of a school day. Your honor, this defendant has terrorized the community, there is nothing that this court can do or pretrial services can do short of a pretrial detention hold,” said Prosecutor Sean Sullivan.

While the defense argued his conditions of release could just be tightened, Judge Britt Baca-Miller sided with prosecutors saying even with GPS monitoring and a curfew, Mascareno-Haidle managed to pick up another charge.