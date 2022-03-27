ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque neighborhood says they’re being terrorized by the same serial burglar and residents are asking the Albuquerque Police Department to do more to stop him. One resident KRQE spoke with says this last week has been nothing but terror as the man who broke into her house is still out there.

This resident says her house was broken into on March 19 and it was all caught on camera with her Ring security system.

She said she could see him approaching her house from the outside. Once inside, he took valuable items like a commemorative Mother’s Day coin from her mom and other jewelry she calls ‘priceless.’

She says she’s not the only victim of this crime. “A woman replied to me off the Ring app and said she had some screenshots of him trespassing through her yard, a business owner who had been robbed by him [also] posted on Nextdoor,” she said. At least four other neighbors’ homes were broken into within the last few weeks.

According to residents in the area, he wears the same exact clothes at each burglary. He has been seen wearing a black face mask, a black backpack with white reflective lining, and black and white shoes with white reflective lining.

The resident KRQE spoke with says she knows she’s not going to get her stuff back but she hopes putting this man’s image out there will help stop him from harming another person.

The resident says she did file a police report with APD. Residents are encouraging others in the foothills area to call police if they see this man in the neighborhood.

News 13 reached out to APD for more information and are still waiting to hear back.