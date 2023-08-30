Marvin Alderete was sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to nine counts of robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marvin Alderete, accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of goods from several stores in the Metro, will spend a decade behind bars. Alderete pled guilty to nine counts of robbery back in April. He was accused of stealing from 28 different stores.

In one case, he’s accused of pointing a gun at a store employee. In another, he’s accused of assaulting a store employee. He was charged with aggravated battery but those charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.

Alderte was facing up to 12 years but Judge Stan Whitaker sentenced him to ten years. Alderete’s wife Ashley Roybal also took a plea deal in the case and was sentenced to ten months behind bars earlier this month.