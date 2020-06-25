Sentencing underway for suspect in kidnapping, murder case

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sentencing hearing is underway for the woman who pled guilty to kidnapping an Albuquerque man who later turned up dead in a shallow grave. In 2017, Mariah Ferry, Chase Smotherman, and Jose Torrez are accused of abducting John Soyka and another man after the men broke into Smotherman’s home stealing marijuana and cash.

Soyka’s body was later found in a shallow grave just outside the city. In February, Ferry and Torrez pled guilty to abducting and beating the two men.

On Thursday, June 25, a judge is expected to decide on Ferry’s sentence. The U.S. attorney is asking for 40 years behind bars. KRQE News 13 will provide an update on what happens.

