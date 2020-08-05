Man sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to 2015 rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who admitted to raping a jogger five years ago had a message for his victim at his sentencing Wednesday. “I am completely, completely sorry for what I committed. I am sorry to my victim, I completely blame myself,” Angel Gurule said.

Gurule pleaded guilty back in May to two rape charges for attacking and raping a jogger near the bosque in December 2015. The District Attorney’s office identified Gurule after pulling DNA from ancestry sites like 23andMe. A family member had submitted a sample.

As he was originally charged, he could have been sentenced to nearly 80 years behind bars but under a plea deal with prosecutors, his prison time maxed out at 12 years and that’s what Judge Daniel Gallegos gave him. When Gurule gets out he will have a lengthy probation term. During that time he is expected to get behavioral health treatment something the victim said she wanted to see.

“I want the defendant to get better, to do the work, and to find a way to stop the cycle of violence,” said the victim.

“We owe it to the community, to society, and to the defendant, to work with him and hopefully rehabilitate him,” said Judge Gallegos. Gurule will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

