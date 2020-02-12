Closings & Delays
Sentencing underway for man involved in crash that killed retired police officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the suspects in a high-speed chase that killed a retired Las Cruces police officer is set to be sentenced on Wednesday. Daniel Lowell pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase in 2017 after fleeing from a Border Patrol checkpoint in a stolen truck.

When he got to Las Cruces Lowell ran into retired officer J.R. Stewart, killing him. In court on Tuesday, his passenger Trista Marie Schlaefli testified saying she felt like she owed it to Stewart’s family to testify about what happened that day.

The hearing continues Wednesday in Las Cruces. Lowell faces up to two life sentences. Schlaefli is also awaiting sentencing.

