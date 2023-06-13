ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Chaunie Saunders, the Albuquerque man caught on camera beating his girlfriend, is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday. Saunders assaulted Alyssa Pierce on May 6, 2022, when the two were in an argument.

Saunders hit pierce, sending her into the wall. Then, he gets his gun, throws pierce behind a couch and threatens her with it. According to the criminal complaint, Pierce told a friend that Saunders was abusing her and sent her the video of the incident. The video was sent to the police on March 10, 2023 and Saunders was arrested on April 5, 2023.

Saunders pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He faces up to three years in prison. Pierce was found dead on September 29, 2022. The officials ruling was an unattended death, no one has been charged in connection to her death. The District Attorney’s office says they are looking into the case.