Sentencing postponed for man who pleaded guilty to armed robbery, battery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old who has been tied to a series of violent crimes including the murder of a beloved bartender will have to wait for sentencing in his latest crime. Enrique Palomino has pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated battery for the robbery and shooting of a man in April 2019 at an apartment complex near Aztec and Tulane.

Under a plea deal, Palomino faces between one and eight years in prison. On Tuesday, the judge delayed sentencing because of some issues with his plea deal paperwork.

Palomino is among the five teens who killed Steven Gerecke who confronted them after a night of robbing homes in the northeast heights in 2015. Palomino was given two years probation in that case.