Sentencing postponed for man found guilty in triple homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The sentencing for one of the brothers accused in a northern New Mexico triple homicide has been postponed pending a medical evaluation. John Powell admitted that he and his brother Roger Gage killed three people in Dixon in 2018 in a drug-related robbery.
Powell was supposed to be sentenced on December 16 but State District Judge Jason Lidyard ordered a mental health evaluation saying he wants to know as much about the case and Powell before the sentencing. Gage has not yet gone to trial.
