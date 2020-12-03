Sentencing postponed for man found guilty in triple homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The sentencing for one of the brothers accused in a northern New Mexico triple homicide has been postponed pending a medical evaluation. John Powell admitted that he and his brother Roger Gage killed three people in Dixon in 2018 in a drug-related robbery.

Powell was supposed to be sentenced on December 16 but State District Judge Jason Lidyard ordered a mental health evaluation saying he wants to know as much about the case and Powell before the sentencing. Gage has not yet gone to trial.

