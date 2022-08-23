ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens will be sentenced for their roles in the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens in October. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge on Oct. 27.

In August 2016, police found Victoria Marten’s remains burning in the bathtub of an apartment near Golf Course and Irving. Earlier this month, Gonzales was found guilty of charges that include reckless child abuse resulting in death and seven counts of tampering with evidence.

The jury found Gonzales placed Martens in danger, leading to her murder. He also helped dismember her body and cleaned up the crime scene. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens, faces between 12 to 15 years for her role. She took a plea deal to one charge of reckless child abuse resulting in death. Judge Cindy Leos is presiding over both sentencing hearings. The third suspect, Jessica Kelley, is already serving a 44-year sentence after agreeing to plea “no contest.”